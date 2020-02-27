Title
Academic Minute: Nicotine and E-Cigarettes
Today on the Academic Minute, Ari Kirshenbaum, professor of psychology at St. Michael’s College, devised a game to explore how people become dependent on e-cigarettes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Study: Student evaluations of teaching are deeply flawed
NC-SARA report paints detailed picture of distance education landscape
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
How college leaders should prepare their campuses for the coronavirus (opinion)
Education Department says House committee is seeking to abuse power with subpoena threat
Programs in Italy, South Korea cancel classes and make other changes as coronavirus spreads
13 recommendations for successful job interviews (essay)
Calling All Guest Bloggers! | University of Venus
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!