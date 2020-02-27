Title
Pa. Public College System Mulls Faculty Job Cuts
By
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has offered faculty members at its 14 state institutions an early retirement plan, with the goal that 200 choose to sign up. If that threshold isn’t met, The Patriot-News reported, the system will consider retrenchment and cutting positions. So far, 165 faculty members have signed up for the early retirement plan, which allows them to get more unused sick days paid out than is normally available through regular retirement.
Even if the goal is met, retrenchment may still be a possibility, a spokesperson for the system told The Patriot-News. The system’s student enrollment has fallen 20 percent since 2010.
