University of Alaska Anchorage Considers Program Cuts

The University of Alaska at Anchorage’s leaders are weighing cutting, suspending or revising dozens of academic programs in the face of deep cuts to state funding.

University leaders reviewed over 100 programs as the University of Alaska system reacts to $70 million in expected state funding cuts over three years. Anchorage leaders recommended nine for deletion, 10 for suspension and 11 for revision, according to a list published online. Another 32 were recommended for continued review, meaning they will be reassessed within two years. More than 45 were suggested for continuation.

Program cuts are expected to save about $4 million.

Undergraduate programs recommended for deletion include theater, environment and society, and sociology. Master’s degree programs recommended for deletion include early childhood special education, creative writing, anthropology and English. Deletion means students currently enrolled in the majors would be allowed to complete their degrees within a certain time period, then the majors would be discontinued.

The program-review process still has several steps to go, including gathering community feedback. The University of Alaska system’s regents are expected to make decisions in June.

Factors considered in the recommendations include enrollment and workforce demand, Cathy Sandeen, Anchorage’s chancellor, told Alaska Public Media.

“Many, many of our programs will be preserved and will continue and will get strong, so UAA will still be here,” Sandeen told Alaska Public Media. “It’s just we will be a different UAA going forward.”