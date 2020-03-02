Print

Title

Professor Charged With Making False Statements on Ties to China

By

Scott Jaschik
March 2, 2020
Comments
 
 

Anming Hu, an associate professor of mechanical, aerospace and biomedical engineering at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, was arrested Thursday on a federal indictment and charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. The indictment alleges that beginning in 2016, Hu defrauded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration by concealing his affiliation with Beijing University of Technology, a university in China. Federal law prohibits NASA from using appropriated funds on projects in collaboration with China or Chinese universities.

The Knoxville News reported that Hu has been suspended by the university.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Get Serious About Teaching Critical Thinking
Ultimate Villain of Varsity Blues? Selfish and Shortsighted Universities
Mindful Pleasures

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Plan for American Renewal
Recession Planning
Conferences and COVID-19
Any Recommendations?
Friday Fragments
Amazon, Libraries, and Pollan's 'Only From Audible Caffeine’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Colleges report student exposures to coronavirus, American Physical Society cancels annual meeting

Berkeley launches ambitious $6 billion fundraising campaign

Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China

Teaching students to think critically (opinion)

A private high school limits its students' college applications to nine

How college leaders should prepare their campuses for the coronavirus (opinion)

Oklahoma Christian Fires Recruiter After Racist Incident

University of California, Santa Cruz, fires striking TAs

How Technology Is Not Changing the Future of Higher Education

Back to Top