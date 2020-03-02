Professor Charged With Making False Statements on Ties to China

Anming Hu, an associate professor of mechanical, aerospace and biomedical engineering at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, was arrested Thursday on a federal indictment and charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. The indictment alleges that beginning in 2016, Hu defrauded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration by concealing his affiliation with Beijing University of Technology, a university in China. Federal law prohibits NASA from using appropriated funds on projects in collaboration with China or Chinese universities.

The Knoxville News reported that Hu has been suspended by the university.