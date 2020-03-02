Tulane Removes 'Victory Bell,' Citing Its Ties to Slavery

Tulane University has removed the "Victory Bell" from its pedestal on campus after learning it was originally used to direct the movement of slaves on a plantation, The Times-Picayune reported. In a letter announcing the decision, President Mike Fitts and Board Chairman Doug Hertz said, "It is terribly disheartening to learn that it is, in fact, a vestige of a horrific part of our nation's past. Now that we understand its history as an instrument of slavery, continuing to use this bell in a celebratory manner would run counter to our values."

For decades, the bell was rung after Tulane victories in basketball.