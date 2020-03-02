Print

Wesley College Gives Preliminary Approval to Merger

Scott Jaschik
March 2, 2020
Wesley College, a financially struggling college in Delaware, and another college have given preliminary approval to a merger, WBOC News reported. However, the name of the partner institution is not known.

