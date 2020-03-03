Title
N.D. Chancellor Proposes Higher Ed Stabilization Fund
North Dakota University system chancellor Mark Hagerott is proposing a Higher Education Stabilization Fund to weather budget downturns, KFGO reports.
The fund, which would be similar to an existing K-12 Stabilization Fund, would be financed by proceeds from the state Legacy Fund. The Legacy Fund receives money from oil tax revenue. Hagerott’s proposal comes in the wake of budget cuts passed by the North Dakota Legislative Assembly in 2017, which spurred the exits of talented professors from the system.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
CDC tells colleges to 'consider' canceling foreign exchange programs because of coronavirus
Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
A private high school limits its students' college applications to nine
University of California, Santa Cruz, fires striking TAs
Colleges report student exposures to coronavirus, American Physical Society cancels annual meeting
New presidents or provosts: Concordia (N.Y.) Doña Ana Loyola Radford Rosemont Rutgers Transylvania W
UT Austin will fire professors guilty of sexual misconduct
Some students do feel political pressure from their professors, but few change their views
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!