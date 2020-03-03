Title
University of Northern Colorado Announces Layoffs
The University of Northern Colorado plans to lay off up to 65 employees at the end of March or in early April as it continues to tackle budget challenges, the Greeley Tribune reports.
In a letter to campus, the university's president, Andy Feinstein, promised the university would pay "at least two months of salary for employees whose positions are eliminated this spring" and said that no further layoffs are planned. This round of cuts follows the elimination of 80 vacant positions and 11 nonfaculty positions in March 2019.
