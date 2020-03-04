Title
Academic Minute: Childhood Trauma and Adult Cognition
March 4, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Rong Fu, assistant professor of sociology at Siena College, explores how a parent's early death can affect someone later in life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
