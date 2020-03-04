Print

Title

Groups Urge Debt Forgiveness for Disabled Borrowers

By

Kery Murakami
March 4, 2020
Comments
 
 

A coalition of more than 30 higher education, consumer and veterans' groups on Tuesday called on U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to discharge the student loans of about 350,000 disabled borrowers.

Under the Higher Education Act, student loan borrowers with total and permanent disabilities are entitled to apply for a discharge of their outstanding debt. The Education Department already plans to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in outstanding loan debt for roughly 25,000 disabled veterans in July, without making them apply for relief. The move came after data showed few veterans who are eligible for forgiveness applied for it, perhaps because they didn’t know they could.

In a letter to DeVos on Tuesday, Student Defense and the other groups said a similar problem exists for other disabled people. Over 60 percent of the 571,527 borrowers identified by the Social Security Administration as eligible for student loan relief have applied for it, said the groups, including the American Federation of Teachers, the National Consumer Law Center and the Institute for College Access and Success.

“The only thing standing in the way of relief for 350,000 Americans with disabilities is Betsy DeVos’s will to get it done,” Alex Elson, senior counsel for Student Defense, said in a statement. “She is going so far as to seize the disability benefits that many borrowers with disabilities depend on to survive, all to collect on loans she knows they do not owe. Secretary DeVos has the power to end this injustice immediately.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Gender and Ageism in the Academy
College Promise Programs
and Undocumented Students
It’s Time to Get Serious
About Teaching Critical Thinking

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

If You Were Invited to Speak at a Pro-Trump Rally, What Would You Say?
A GPS for Learning and Work
The OPM Industry, Concordia University and COVID-19
The OPM Industry, Concordia University and COVID-19
Conference Travel and the Virus
Our Pundit Problem

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

CDC tells colleges to 'consider' canceling foreign exchange programs because of coronavirus

After Texas Southern's president was terminated, Dillard University's Kimbrough urges potential repl

FIT fashion show raises questions of diversity, creativity

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Universities' role in race to develop vaccine for the coronavirus

Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China

College of Saint Rose President to Step Down

NAFSA Weighs In on CDC Travel Guidance

Back to Top