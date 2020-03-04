Print

Petition to Temporarily Close the U of Washington

By

Paul Fain
March 4, 2020
A petition to temporarily close the University of Washington's Seattle campus due to the novel coronavirus and its potential impact on the university has received more than 15,000 signatories. The effort, which was begun on Change.org earlier this week, cited the impact of the virus so far in Washington State, where nine people have died from the COVID-19 disease it causes.

"We are asking Ana Mari Cauce, the president of the University of Washington Seattle, to close the campus to prevent the spreading of this virus," the petition said. "Since this virus may lay dormant for two weeks or even more in some cases. In classrooms, dining halls and during other crowded areas, the virus will inevitably infect people thus increasing the infection rate exponentially."

Coronavirus

