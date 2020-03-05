Print

Academic Minute: Contemporary Literature

Doug Lederman
March 5, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Mary K. Holland, professor of English at SUNY New Paltz, explores how fictional stories can affect our reality. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

