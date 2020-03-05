Print

Title

Brigham Young Walks Back LGBTQ Freedoms

By

Greta Anderson
March 5, 2020
Comments
 
 

The educational system that oversees Brigham Young University released a “clarifying statement” on March 4 about changes made two weeks ago to the university’s honor code, maintaining that same-sex intimacy remains against the rules.

BYU removed a passage prohibiting “homosexual behavior” from the honor code on Feb. 19, and many students said they were told by the university’s Honor Code Office that LGBTQ people could date, hug, hold hands and kiss without facing discipline. Some students at the time said they were skeptical after BYU tweeted that there had been “some miscommunication” about the change.

A letter from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday reiterated that the honor code change led to “some misinterpretation,” wrote Paul Johnson, the commissioner of the church's education system.

“Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the honor code,” Johnson said.

Several LGBTQ students and alumni took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice anger and support for the community at BYU. Some organized protests at BYU’s Provo, Utah, campus, which were attended by more than 100 people, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. In the weeks since the honor code changed, students had felt safe to come out as members of the LGBTQ community and are fearful now that the university appears to have reversed its position, according to the Tribune.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Protecting Enrollments in Times of Risk and Crisis
Gender and Ageism in the Academy
College Promise Programs
and Undocumented Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Will This Class Transfer?
The 2020 EDUCAUSE Horizon Report Teaching and Learning Edition
The OPM Industry, Concordia University and COVID-19
Conference Travel and the Virus
If You Were Invited to Speak at a Pro-Trump Rally, What Would You Say?
A GPS for Learning and Work

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Johns Hopkins finally getting universitywide tenure committee

CDC tells colleges to 'consider' canceling foreign exchange programs because of coronavirus

Survey looks at disruptions to China-related recruitment and academic travel

Universities should not minimize the influence of older women in academe (opinion)

First NCAA games canceled due to coronavirus

Pentagon's social science research program is on the chopping block

Princeton Students Unhappy With NFL Player as Speaker

Should institutions take out insurance in response to the coronavirus? (opinion)

There's a movement for better scientific posters. But are they really better?

Back to Top