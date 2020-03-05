Brigham Young Walks Back LGBTQ Freedoms

The educational system that oversees Brigham Young University released a “clarifying statement” on March 4 about changes made two weeks ago to the university’s honor code, maintaining that same-sex intimacy remains against the rules.

BYU removed a passage prohibiting “homosexual behavior” from the honor code on Feb. 19, and many students said they were told by the university’s Honor Code Office that LGBTQ people could date, hug, hold hands and kiss without facing discipline. Some students at the time said they were skeptical after BYU tweeted that there had been “some miscommunication” about the change.

A letter from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday reiterated that the honor code change led to “some misinterpretation,” wrote Paul Johnson, the commissioner of the church's education system.

“Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the honor code,” Johnson said.

Several LGBTQ students and alumni took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice anger and support for the community at BYU. Some organized protests at BYU’s Provo, Utah, campus, which were attended by more than 100 people, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. In the weeks since the honor code changed, students had felt safe to come out as members of the LGBTQ community and are fearful now that the university appears to have reversed its position, according to the Tribune.