Judge: University of Colorado Violated Open-Records Law

Scott Jaschik
March 9, 2020
A state judge ruled Friday that the University of Colorado Board of Regents violated the state's open-records law last year by refusing to release the names of the six semifinalists to be president of the university system, The Daily Camera reported. The judge said that the regents failed to show a reason for turning down a request for the names. A spokesman for the university said it was considering its options.

