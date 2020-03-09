Print

Ohio State Settles 11 of 18 Suits Over Abusive Physician

By

Scott Jaschik
March 9, 2020
Ohio State University announced that it has settled 11 of the 18 lawsuits brought by survivors of abuse by Richard Strauss, a university-employed physician from 1978 to 1998. Strauss died in 2005. Ohio State investigated the claims and found them credible. Settlement details were not released.

