Title
Compilation on Digital Accessibility for Students With Disabilities
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "The New Accessibility: Students With Disabilities and Access to Technology." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
