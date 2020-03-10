Print

Compilation on Digital Accessibility for Students With Disabilities

Scott Jaschik
March 10, 2020
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "The New Accessibility: Students With Disabilities and Access to Technology." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

