Academic Minute: Treating Leukemia

By

Doug Lederman
March 11, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Week, Ulrich Steidl, professor of cell biology, looks into a new drug treatment for fighting leukemia. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

