Title
UCSD Apologizes for Rankings Error
The University of California, San Diego, has apologized for misreporting -- for rankings purposes -- some data about its M.B.A. program, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The data were used by The Financial Times to rank M.B.A. programs. The university originally said that 76 percent of the full-time students who graduated with an M.B.A. in 2019 had accepted a job within three months of earning their degree. An internal review, however, found the correct figure was 63 percent. The university blamed the error on an "outdated" method for analyzing the data.
