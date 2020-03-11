Print

Title

UCSD Apologizes for Rankings Error

By

Scott Jaschik
March 11, 2020
Comments
 
 

The University of California, San Diego, has apologized for misreporting -- for rankings purposes -- some data about its M.B.A. program, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The data were used by The Financial Times to rank M.B.A. programs. The university originally said that 76 percent of the full-time students who graduated with an M.B.A. in 2019 had accepted a job within three months of earning their degree. An internal review, however, found the correct figure was 63 percent. The university blamed the error on an "outdated" method for analyzing the data.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academe in the Red Zone
A Dispatch From Singapore
Prepare to Move Online (in a Hurry)

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Katrina Taught Us About Online Delivery
What Katrina Taught Us About Online Delivery
Big Idea 1: The Velocity Foundation
Big Idea 1: The Velocity Foundation
COVID-19 and Why We Love Working in Higher Ed
COVID-19 and Why We Love Working in Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Harvard, Cornell, MIT and others ask students to leave campus due to coronavirus

How will colleges with fewer resources fare with coronavirus closures?

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Students, faculty dispersing for personal spring break travel create new challenges for colleges res

Student activities at risk for spread of coronavirus

Crowdsourced Google Doc of Shutdowns

UCSD Apologizes for Rankings Error

Idaho Lawmakers Nix Budget, Blame Boise State's Diversity Initiatives

A professor in Italy describes life there during the coronavirus (opinion)

Back to Top