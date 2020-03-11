Title
UVA Unveils Affordable Housing Project
The University of Virginia announced today that it will develop 1,000 to 1,500 affordable housing units in the next 10 years on university-owned land. The university plans to select development partners “through a competitive process.”
Stanford University and the University at Buffalo have announced similar affordable housing goals.
“As an anchor institution, we feel a responsibility to be a good neighbor. One of the most pressing needs in our region is affordable housing, and we are looking forward to doing our part to help increase the supply,” Jim Ryan, University of Virginia president, said in a press release.
The University of Virginia's affordable housing working group is made up of representatives from the UVA Foundation Board of Directors, Legal Aid Justice Center, University of Virginia Board of Visitors, Public Housing Association of Residents Board of Directors, Albemarle Housing Improvement Program and other university officials and community members.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Harvard, Cornell, MIT and others ask students to leave campus due to coronavirus
How will colleges with fewer resources fare with coronavirus closures?
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Students, faculty dispersing for personal spring break travel create new challenges for colleges res
Student activities at risk for spread of coronavirus
UCSD Apologizes for Rankings Error
Crowdsourced Google Doc of Shutdowns
Idaho Lawmakers Nix Budget, Blame Boise State's Diversity Initiatives
A professor in Italy describes life there during the coronavirus (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!