UVA Unveils Affordable Housing Project

Emma Whitford
March 11, 2020
The University of Virginia announced today that it will develop 1,000 to 1,500 affordable housing units in the next 10 years on university-owned land. The university plans to select development partners “through a competitive process.”

Stanford University and the University at Buffalo have announced similar affordable housing goals.

“As an anchor institution, we feel a responsibility to be a good neighbor. One of the most pressing needs in our region is affordable housing, and we are looking forward to doing our part to help increase the supply,” Jim Ryan, University of Virginia president, said in a press release.

The University of Virginia's affordable housing working group is made up of representatives from the UVA Foundation Board of Directors, Legal Aid Justice Center, University of Virginia Board of Visitors, Public Housing Association of Residents Board of Directors, Albemarle Housing Improvement Program and other university officials and community members.

