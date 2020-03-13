Print

Title

Admissions Counselors Move to Change Code of Ethics From Mandatory to Best Practices

By

Rick Seltzer
March 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

The National Association for College Admission Counseling’s Board of Directors approved at its March meeting last week a motion to change its Code of Ethics and Professional Practices from a mandatory code to a statement of best practices.

NACAC moved to make the change after a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust investigation, said its president, Jayne Caflin Fonash, in a note posted online Thursday and sent to members. The change still must be approved by NACAC's member delegates at its national conference in September before it takes effect. (This paragraph has been updated to note the process for the change to become final.)

“Maintaining the CEPP as a mandatory document could potentially open the association to continued investigation and penalties by the Justice Department if NACAC were found in violation of the court-ordered consent decree,” the Thursday note said. “Individual institutions also could challenge the CEPP in court if they believed that the mandatory provisions inhibited their ability to recruit students.”

NACAC delegates had already voted in September to strip provisions from the code that were under regulatory scrutiny, prompting concerns and soul-searching from members.

As a statement of best practices, the goal of the code of ethics will be to “preserve and explain the association’s core values for admission professionals” and support the best interest of students, the Thursday note continued. It also said that “most institutions and individual members continued to abide by basic principles” in the document but that some “have been pursuing more aggressive recruitment strategies.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Scenario Planning for Coronavirus
Coronavirus Could Cause
a Long-Term Higher Ed Crisis
Academe in the Red Zone

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How Crisis Teams Can Benefit From Adding a Social Media Manager
A Nesting Doll of Decisions
We Really Could Use Our Institutions Right Now
When Your Kids Are Also in College
Writing Unplugged
All of a Sudden…

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Students may want room and board back after coronavirus closures, but refunds would take a bite out

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Why are some colleges closing over virus concerns while others stay open?

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

As colleges confronting coronavirus tell students to move out, many urge attention to the needs of v

Future unclear for support staff on empty college campuses

Experts discuss new regulatory flexibility from the feds on coronavirus measures

Survey of presidents reveals growing divide in confidence, opposition to free college and broad debt

Using strategic thinking and scenario planning to deal with the coronavirus (opinion)

Back to Top