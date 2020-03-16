Print

Title

Academic Minute: Impulsiveness and State Repression

By

Doug Lederman
March 16, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Mustafa Kirisci, visiting assistant professor in the department of politics at Saint Mary’s College of California, explores why political leaders' repression of citizens can have its roots in the politician's childhood. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don’t Forget About Us Minority Students:
An Open Letter to University Administrators
Scenario Planning for Coronavirus
Coronavirus Could Cause
a Long-Term Higher Ed Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

And Now, the Second-Order Decisions…
COVID-19 and Slack
Mental Health, Comics, the Grad Student!
The Other Way for Campuses to Respond to Coronavirus
Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief
How Crisis Teams Can Benefit From Adding a Social Media Manager

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit

As coronavirus closures force colleges to move students online, ed-tech experts see opportunity -- b

Suddenly trying to teach humanities courses online?

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief | Just Visiting

Roundup of coronavirus news from March 13-15

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

A college student expresses his concerns to university administrators about policies related to the

Students may want room and board back after coronavirus closures, but refunds would take a bite out

Back to Top