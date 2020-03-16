Title
Academic Minute: Impulsiveness and State Repression
Today on the Academic Minute, Mustafa Kirisci, visiting assistant professor in the department of politics at Saint Mary’s College of California, explores why political leaders' repression of citizens can have its roots in the politician's childhood. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit
As coronavirus closures force colleges to move students online, ed-tech experts see opportunity -- b
Suddenly trying to teach humanities courses online?
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Guest Post: Your Suddenly Online Class Could Actually Be a Relief | Just Visiting
Roundup of coronavirus news from March 13-15
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
A college student expresses his concerns to university administrators about policies related to the
Students may want room and board back after coronavirus closures, but refunds would take a bite out
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!