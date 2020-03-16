Title
Maryland General Assembly Passes HBCU Bill
The Maryland Senate voted unanimously Sunday to pass a bill to provide $580 million in additional funds to the state’s four historically black colleges and universities over 10 years, The Baltimore Sun reported. The House of Delegates has already passed the legislation.
