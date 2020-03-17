Print

Title

Academic Minute: Romance Novels and the Roots of War

By

Doug Lederman
March 17, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Victoria Munoz, assistant professor of English at the City University of New York's Hostos Community College, explores how the first Anglo-Spanish war may have been fought in the pages of books. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Will Regional Accreditation Go National?
Don’t Forget About Us Minority Students:
An Open Letter to University Administrators
Scenario Planning for Coronavirus

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Teens in Captivity
If It Doesn't Make Sense ... Refuse
Will COVID-19 Permanently Shift How Higher Ed Thinks About Remote Work?
And Now, the Second-Order Decisions…
COVID-19 and Slack
Mental Health, Comics, the Grad Student!

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online

Students organize their own aid networks as campuses close for virus

Trump promised to waive student loan interest, but it's unclear if borrowers will see any immediate

If It Doesn't Make Sense ... Refuse | Just Visiting

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit

Shifting unexpectedly to remote instruction requires as many human solutions as tech solutions (opin

Roundup of coronavirus news from March 16

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top