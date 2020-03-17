Title
Academic Minute: Romance Novels and the Roots of War
Today on the Academic Minute, Victoria Munoz, assistant professor of English at the City University of New York's Hostos Community College, explores how the first Anglo-Spanish war may have been fought in the pages of books. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
