Academic Minute: From Disability to Diversity

Doug Lederman
March 20, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Lynne Shea, professor of liberal studies at Landmark College, examines how catering to neurodiversity can help more people get their education. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

