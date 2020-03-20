Print

Title

Rutgers Libraries Will Close -- Sort Of

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 20, 2020
Rutgers University plans to suspend in-person services in response to COVID-19, starting Sunday. All library services will be moved online. About half of Rutgers’ campuses’ libraries will close, and others will be open with limited hours. Previously, Rutgers said its would keep libraries open but close them to the general public, mostly to allow students access to computer labs. Librarians and others objected to that plan, saying that it risked the health of students, librarians and other staff members. By Sunday, Rutgers said in an updated statement that buildings will be staffed by a security guard, a library staff member or two, and information technology personnel in the computer labs. Some Rutgers librarians approved the decision, but others pointed out that some library staff members will still have to report to work, despite public health recommendations to stay home, under the new schedule.

