Title
Rutgers Libraries Will Close -- Sort Of
Rutgers University plans to suspend in-person services in response to COVID-19, starting Sunday. All library services will be moved online. About half of Rutgers’ campuses’ libraries will close, and others will be open with limited hours. Previously, Rutgers said its would keep libraries open but close them to the general public, mostly to allow students access to computer labs. Librarians and others objected to that plan, saying that it risked the health of students, librarians and other staff members. By Sunday, Rutgers said in an updated statement that buildings will be staffed by a security guard, a library staff member or two, and information technology personnel in the computer labs. Some Rutgers librarians approved the decision, but others pointed out that some library staff members will still have to report to work, despite public health recommendations to stay home, under the new schedule.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online
Coronavirus outbreak piles short-term costs and long-term uncertainty on college and university fina
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Higher ed institutions aren't supporting international students enough during the COVID-19 crisis (o
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
COVID-19 disrupts international student exchange in both directions
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!