Title
Iran Releases French Academic in Prisoner Swap
By
Reuters has reported that the government of Iran has released the French academic Roland Marchal as part of a prisoner swap agreement with the European nation. Marchal was arrested in mid-October and had been imprisoned since June 2019 after he was charged with "acting against national security." He is a sociologist and senior researcher at Sciences Po University.
As part of the agreement, France released an Iranian engineer who was accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
The French government has also urged Iran to release a second academic, Marchal's colleague Fariba Adelkhah, who holds both French and Iranian passports.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Admissions is in a state of uncertainty
UT Arlington president steps down after an investigation into improper financial dealings
Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they
Coronavirus Roundup, March 20-23
Help for student loan borrowers stalls Senate stimulus bill
Some colleges cite the coronavirus to go test optional
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
During the COVID-19 crisis, higher ed should rethink how to assess, test and grade students (opinion
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!