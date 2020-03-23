Print

Iran Releases French Academic in Prisoner Swap

By

Lilah Burke
March 23, 2020
Reuters has reported that the government of Iran has released the French academic Roland Marchal as part of a prisoner swap agreement with the European nation. Marchal was arrested in mid-October and had been imprisoned since June 2019 after he was charged with "acting against national security." He is a sociologist and senior researcher at Sciences Po University.

As part of the agreement, France released an Iranian engineer who was accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

The French government has also urged Iran to release a second academic, Marchal's colleague Fariba Adelkhah, who holds both French and Iranian passports.

