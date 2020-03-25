Print

Michigan President Recommends Professor Be Fired in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Rick Seltzer
March 25, 2020
The University of Michigan’s president is recommending that a tenured professor and well-known opera singer accused of sexual misconduct be fired.

Michigan’s Board of Regents will on Thursday consider the recommendation that David Daniels be dismissed, The Detroit News reported. A university investigation found infractions including that Daniels harassed 20 students, solicited sex from students and sent students nude photos, the newspaper reported.

Daniels and his husband were arrested last year over sexual assault allegations in Texas. A graduate student has also filed a lawsuit in federal court against the University of Michigan, alleging in part that the university failed to enforce policies and that he was sexually assaulted.

The university’s president, Mark Schlissel, has recommended Daniels not receive severance.

"I have determined that Professor Daniels’ conduct is inconsistent with the character of tenure at the University of Michigan and therefore constitutes cause for dismissal," Schlissel wrote in a letter to regents. "I therefore recommend the dismissal of Professor Daniels from his tenured position at the University of Michigan, effective immediately."

