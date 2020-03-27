Print

Title

Academic Minute: Butterfly-Inspired Unmanned Systems

By

Doug Lederman
March 27, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Nathan Slegers, professor of mechanical engineering, explores how monarch butterfly wings could help get small flying robots up and running. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Going Nonviral
Teaching About an Outbreak in Real Time
Residential Liberal Arts Faculty
and the Dissonance of Moving Online

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
COVID-19 and ‘The Way We All Became the Brady Bunch’
Staying Connected in Grad School
Welcome to the New Normal
Welcome to the New Normal
Welcome to the New Normal

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

The rise of the remote Ph.D. defense

College presidents fear financial -- and human -- toll of coronavirus on their campuses

Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Disappointed college leaders and student debt advocates look to next round of stimulus

‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online

Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time

Back to Top