Title
Academic Minute: Butterfly-Inspired Unmanned Systems
Today on the Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Nathan Slegers, professor of mechanical engineering, explores how monarch butterfly wings could help get small flying robots up and running. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
