Purdue Global's Next Chancellor Named

Rick Seltzer
March 27, 2020
Purdue University’s senior vice provost for teaching and learning, Frank Dooley, is the next chancellor of the university’s online arm, Purdue University Global.

Dooley takes over May 1. He fills the seat vacated by Betty Vandenbosch, who is leaving after April to become chief content officer at the education technology company Coursera.

Vandenbosch came to Purdue after being president of Kaplan University, the online for-profit institution Purdue acquired in 2018 and turned into the public nonprofit Purdue Global.

Dooley has been credited with being on the team that helped the acquisition gain regulatory approval and relaunched Kaplan as Purdue Global.

“Frank has been closely connected to Purdue Global since its launch and is ideally qualified to assume the role of chancellor,” Purdue’s president, Mitch Daniels, said in a statement. “He is widely respected on our residential campuses and well-suited to building new collaborations across the entire Purdue family of schools. The current crisis is certain to propel an acceleration of online learning across colleges both virtual and traditional. Frank is just the person to lead us in adapting and competing in that new environment.”

Purdue Global counts more than 31,000 enrolled students. It says they are predominantly women over the age of 30 with families and that many are on the lower end of the income spectrum.

