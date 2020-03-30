Title
Chancellor Resigns at City College of San Francisco
Mark Rocha, the chancellor of the City College of San Francisco, resigned Thursday and will collect a $340,481 settlement, equivalent to one year’s pay and benefits and about $24,000 in unused vacation time, the San Francisco Examiner reported. Rocha was placed on paid administrative leave last Monday, and trustees declined to say why, citing a “confidential personnel matter.”
City College cut hundreds of classes this academic year due to a $32 million budget deficit. The American Federation of Teachers, which represents CCSF faculty, had opposed Rocha’s hiring in 2017; faculty leaders at his previous institution, Pasadena City College, voted no confidence in him twice.
“I have great respect for the City College as a critical institution for the people of San Francisco and for the Board of Trustees,” Rocha said in a statement quoted by the Examiner. “We have accomplished a lot together over the past three years from Free City College to our recent $845 million facilities bond which will provide needed infrastructure improvements to benefit our students for years to come. I will miss guiding the college through its challenges, but believe this is the right time for me to prioritize my family who need me at this time.”
