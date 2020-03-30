Study Abroad Provider Cuts More Than 600 Jobs

The Council on International Educational Exchange, a nonprofit organization that operates study abroad and exchange programs, is eliminating more than 600 jobs, according to Maine Business News. The nonprofit organization is eliminating 248 jobs in Portland, Me., where it is headquartered, as well as 107 other U.S. jobs and about 300 jobs internationally. CIEE has 63 sites in 42 countries.

In a press release about the layoffs, CIEE cited the “massive” negative financial impact of the coronavirus crisis and the widespread program cancellations it caused. CIEE said in a typical year it sends about 15,000 Americans abroad to study, intern and teach and brings more than 30,000 international exchange visitors to the U.S.

“As a nonprofit, we rely almost exclusively on revenue earned through our programs to support our staff and the ongoing efforts of our organization,” CIEE’s press release states. “In a matter of days, our programs around the world were suspended, requiring us to help thousands of students return to the U.S. immediately. With prospects for travel and exchange highly uncertain at this time, the negative financial impact on CIEE is massive. We recognize that we must respond swiftly and decisively if we are to preserve the ability of CIEE to emerge from this unprecedented event and return to our important mission in the decades ahead.”