Newberry College Continues Program Freezing New Students' Tuition

Newberry College in South Carolina is renewing a program that freezes tuition for incoming freshmen for the four years they’re expected to remain enrolled.

The Board of Trustees for the roughly 1,200-student private college announced Monday that it had unanimously voted to continue the program, which it put in place in 2019. The 2019 program froze tuition rates for the incoming Class of 2023 and transfer students.

“The program is something that makes sense and seems to resonate with students and parents, and it takes the issue of unpredictable tuition costs out of the equation,” said the board’s chair, Rob Best, in a statement.

The program does not apply to room and board costs or fees.

Some higher education leaders have reported success attracting students, helping them graduate and keeping them happy with plans that hold tuition prices or net tuition prices locked in place for four years. But the programs can add pressure and complexity to institutional finances.