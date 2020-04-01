Print

Title

Academic Minute: Getting Rid of Man-Made Chemicals

By

Doug Lederman
April 1, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Upal Ghosh, professor in the department of chemical, biochemical and environmental engineering at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, discusses a better way to rid waterways of harmful PCBs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lead From the Future
Out on the Balcony: Thinking Beyond the Crisis
Don’t Cancel Commencement

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Planning for Mode of Course Delivery in Summer and Fall
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
Virtual Student Life
Sharing Your Own Writing With Students
Op-ed Writing Tips to Consider During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Scores of colleges announce faculty hiring freezes in response to coronavirus

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Liberty University, long known for online education, draws criticism for letting students remain on

Faculty discuss their quick transition to online instruction

Back to Top