Title
Academic Minute: Getting Rid of Man-Made Chemicals
Today on the Academic Minute, Upal Ghosh, professor in the department of chemical, biochemical and environmental engineering at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, discusses a better way to rid waterways of harmful PCBs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
