Title
New Resource on Women in STEM
The National Academies Press has published "Promising Practices for Addressing the Underrepresentation of Women in Science, Engineering, and Medicine." The publication "reviews and synthesizes existing research on policies, practices, programs, and other interventions for improving the recruitment, retention, and sustained advancement into leadership roles of women in these disciplines. This report makes actionable recommendations to leverage change and drive swift, coordinated improvements to the systems of education, research, and employment in order to improve both the representation and leadership of women."
