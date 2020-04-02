Print

Title

Judge Lets Watkins-Belmont Merger Continue

By

Emma Whitford
April 2, 2020
Comments
 
 

A Nashville, Tenn., judge on Friday declined to issue a temporary injunction for the planned merger between Watkins College of Art and Belmont University, WKRN reports.

In her ruling, Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal said that two students and a professor who brought the case lacked standing to stop the merger. Watkins is governed by the Tennessee Nonprofit Corporation Act, she said, which limits who can challenge the college’s actions to just a few parties. That includes the Tennessee attorney general, who will have to approve the merger.

Save Watkins, the group of students, staff and alumni fighting the merger, issued the following statement about the ruling.

“Despite continued baseless claims by the Watkins Commissioners, the judge did not rule against the merits of our assertion that the Watkins Trust is a public entity under state law,” it said. “This is a minor setback. Our case remains active and we look forward to our day in court.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Can Help Win the War Against COVID-19
Lead From the Future
Out on the Balcony: Thinking Beyond the Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How Reddit.com’s /r/professors Provides a Glimpse Into Future Brand Issues for Universities
Sorting Out CARES
The 6 Desks of the Kim Household
Advice for University Leaders ...
Planning for Mode of Course Delivery in Summer and Fall
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Progressives were divided over widespread cancellation of student debt in stimulus

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Scholars remember those lost to COVID-19

Advice for University Leaders ... | Leadership in Higher Education

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Scholars confront coronavirus-related racism in the classroom, in research and in community outreach

How higher education can overcome the crisis-induced backlash against online education (opinion)

Back to Top