Title
Judge Lets Watkins-Belmont Merger Continue
A Nashville, Tenn., judge on Friday declined to issue a temporary injunction for the planned merger between Watkins College of Art and Belmont University, WKRN reports.
In her ruling, Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal said that two students and a professor who brought the case lacked standing to stop the merger. Watkins is governed by the Tennessee Nonprofit Corporation Act, she said, which limits who can challenge the college’s actions to just a few parties. That includes the Tennessee attorney general, who will have to approve the merger.
Save Watkins, the group of students, staff and alumni fighting the merger, issued the following statement about the ruling.
“Despite continued baseless claims by the Watkins Commissioners, the judge did not rule against the merits of our assertion that the Watkins Trust is a public entity under state law,” it said. “This is a minor setback. Our case remains active and we look forward to our day in court.”
