Print

Title

Academic Minute: Shareholders and Stakeholders

By

Doug Lederman
April 3, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Doug Bosse, professor of business at the University of Richmond, explains why shifting from transactions to relationships with stakeholders could help businesses. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Getting Down to Business in Difficult Days
Colleges Can Help Win the War Against COVID-19
Lead From the Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
New Zoom Features That Will Be Delayed
Figuring Out How to Teach From a Distance
#WeAreCompartmentalizing
Rethinking Your Assignments for Online Learning
How Reddit.com’s /r/professors Provides a Glimpse Into Future Brand Issues for Universities

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

How Reddit.com’s /r/professors Provides a Glimpse Into Future Brand Issues for Universities | Call t

Progressives were divided over widespread cancellation of student debt in stimulus

Dissertation Defense on Zoom Interrupted by Racist Attack

Scores of colleges announce faculty hiring freezes in response to coronavirus

Scholars confront coronavirus-related racism in the classroom, in research and in community outreach

Back to Top