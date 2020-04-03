Title
Academic Minute: Shareholders and Stakeholders
Today on the Academic Minute, Doug Bosse, professor of business at the University of Richmond, explains why shifting from transactions to relationships with stakeholders could help businesses. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
