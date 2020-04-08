Title
Academic Minute: Stalagmites, Monsoons and Climate Change
April 8, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week, Rhawn Denniston, professor of geology, discusses how Earth’s history is written in the rock. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
