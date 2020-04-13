Title
Harvard to Sell $1.1B in Bonds
Harvard University will sell up to $1.1 billion in bonds in order to secure low interest rates resulting from the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.
The university will sell $573 million in revenue bonds through a state agency to refinance existing debt, and $500 million in taxable bonds for “eligible corporate purposes.”
A recent financial report shows the university has $5.2 billion in outstanding tax-exempt and taxable bonds, but a finance expert described Harvard's liquidity as ample.
