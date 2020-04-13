Print

Title

SUNY Cancels Big Deal With Elsevier

By

Lindsay McKenzie
April 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

The State University of New York Libraries Consortium announced on April 7 that it will not renew its bundled journal subscription deal with publisher Elsevier.

“While both parties negotiated in earnest and tried to come to acceptable terms for SUNY to maintain access to the full ScienceDirect package, in the end there was considerable disagreement around the value proposition of the ‘big deal,’” said the SUNY Libraries Consortium in a statement.

By subscribing to a core list of 248 journals, the SUNY libraries anticipate saving around $5 to $7 million per year. They currently spend around $10 million annually.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also announced last week that it is canceling its big deal with Elsevier for budgetary reasons.

Elsevier is piloting several new subscription models with consortia in Sweden and Ireland, as well as Carnegie Mellon University.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Now More Than Ever:
Higher Education’s Civic Responsibility
True Lies
Good Luck Getting Into the Class of 2043!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The "Make Me Smart" Question
A Wash U History Major Reads About His Alma Mater During COVID-19
Accepting Money From All the Wrong Places
Reach Your Students Where They Are
Friday Fragments
‘MBS,’ Saudi Arabia and Academic Freedom

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Public colleges face looming financial blow from state budget cuts

Yield rates and admit rates are in flux

Students say online classes aren't what they paid for

How will pass/fail affect students' future?

Survey shows potential impact of coronavirus on enrollment

Colleges announce furloughs and layoffs as financial challenges mount

Harvard to Sell $1.1B in Bonds

Roundup: Special Q&A, furloughs and a foster pup

SUNY Cancels Big Deal With Elsevier

Back to Top