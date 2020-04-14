Print

Academic Minute: Sharing the Road

By

Doug Lederman
April 14, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Monica Mendez, associate professor of civil and urban engineering at NYU Abu Dhabi, looks into the best way to move people around a high-traffic city. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

