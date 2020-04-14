Title
Academic Minute: Sharing the Road
April 14, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Monica Mendez, associate professor of civil and urban engineering at NYU Abu Dhabi, looks into the best way to move people around a high-traffic city. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Teaching lab sciences and the fine arts during COVID-19
Students say online classes aren't what they paid for
How will pass/fail affect students' future?
Coronavirus outbreak adds urgency to searches for new college presidents
Sociologists say their findings on student interconnectedness suggest caution needed in reopening
Guest Post: The Future of the SAT | Just Visiting
How COVID-19 will change education abroad for American students (opinion)
Stimulus benefits unclear for DACA students
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!