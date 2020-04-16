Title
New Podcast on Pandemic, Higher Ed and Low-Income Students
The Key With Inside Higher Ed is a new podcast on the unprecedented challenges posed to higher education by the pandemic and recession, with a particular focus on lower-income students. The podcast will explore uncertainties both students and colleges face in coming weeks and months.
Episode One is a discussion of how colleges and universities are scrambling to distribute roughly $6.3 billion from the federal government for emergency aid aimed at students whose lives and educations have been disrupted.
To better understand this fast-moving story, the podcast features interviews with David Baime, senior vice president for government relations and policy analysis for the American Association of Community Colleges, and Amelia Parnell, vice president for research and Policy at NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.
