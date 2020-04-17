Latinx Enrollment, Hispanic-Serving Institutions Increase

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions has increased by 93 percent over the past decade, but the majority of Latinx enrollment is concentrated in less than 20 percent of colleges and universities.

A new analysis from Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit focused on Latinx student success, serves as a primer on where Latinx and Hispanic students are enrolling for higher education.

A little over half of HSIs are four-year institutions, and 69 percent are public. Most are located in cities, and the majority of HSIs are in California, New York, Puerto Rico and Texas.

However, some states that aren't known for having large Latinx populations have HSIs, like Arkansas, Idaho and Wisconsin.

Emerging HSIs are also increasing. Since last year, the number of institutions with between 15 and 25 percent full-time-equivalent undergraduate Hispanic enrollment has grown by 7 percent, and more than half of all states have at least one institution that meets this definition.

This trend is likely to continue, as the number of Latinx students enrolled in higher education continues to rise. Since last year, this population of students increased by about 50,000, to a total of about 1.44 million.