Academic Minute: Religion in American Public Life

Doug Lederman
April 20, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Corey Walker, visiting professor in leadership studies and the humanities at the University of Richmond's Jepson School, determines what previous examples of debate over religious symbols on public land can teach us. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

