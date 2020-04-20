Title
Vermont May Close 3 Campuses
Leaders of the Vermont State Colleges system are considering closing three campuses in response to financial hits from the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed plan, reported on by VT Digger, would shutter Northern Vermont University, which has two campuses, and consolidate Vermont Technical College's operations to just its Williston campus.
The news came during a caucus meeting of the state's Senate, shocking several lawmakers, according to VT Digger. The campuses at risk of closure employ many people in poor regions of the state, and about 500 employees would be cut under this plan.
Some lawmakers suggested they pass a resolution to prevent the system's Board of Trustees from making this decision on its own, but others said it's unrealistic to expect all campuses to remain open without significantly more state funding.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Beloit redesigns its academic calendar to give itself more flexibility if COVID-19 forces closures
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Students sue universities for tuition and fee refunds
Is This the End of College as We Knew It? | Higher Ed Gamma
Coronavirus Live Updates Archive from April 12-18
New report says many adjuncts make less than $3,500 per course and $25,000 per year
Practical advice for how colleges can responsibly reopen in the fall (opinion)
A response to an essay about why instructors should wash their hair (opinion)
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!