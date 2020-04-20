Vermont May Close 3 Campuses

Leaders of the Vermont State Colleges system are considering closing three campuses in response to financial hits from the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed plan, reported on by VT Digger, would shutter Northern Vermont University, which has two campuses, and consolidate Vermont Technical College's operations to just its Williston campus.

The news came during a caucus meeting of the state's Senate, shocking several lawmakers, according to VT Digger. The campuses at risk of closure employ many people in poor regions of the state, and about 500 employees would be cut under this plan.

Some lawmakers suggested they pass a resolution to prevent the system's Board of Trustees from making this decision on its own, but others said it's unrealistic to expect all campuses to remain open without significantly more state funding.