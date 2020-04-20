Print

Title

Vermont May Close 3 Campuses

By

Madeline St. Amour
April 20, 2020
Comments
 
 

Leaders of the Vermont State Colleges system are considering closing three campuses in response to financial hits from the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed plan, reported on by VT Digger, would shutter Northern Vermont University, which has two campuses, and consolidate Vermont Technical College's operations to just its Williston campus.

The news came during a caucus meeting of the state's Senate, shocking several lawmakers, according to VT Digger. The campuses at risk of closure employ many people in poor regions of the state, and about 500 employees would be cut under this plan.

Some lawmakers suggested they pass a resolution to prevent the system's Board of Trustees from making this decision on its own, but others said it's unrealistic to expect all campuses to remain open without significantly more state funding.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Testing Gen Z
The Courage of Medical Students
Predicting and Communicating
Bad Financial News

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Nonobvious Revenue
Tufts Plans for Online Education During COVID-19
Beyond the Bench
Is This the End of College as We Knew It?
Reflections on a Month Working From Home
Public Engagement in the Time of COVID-19

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Beloit redesigns its academic calendar to give itself more flexibility if COVID-19 forces closures

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Students sue universities for tuition and fee refunds

Is This the End of College as We Knew It? | Higher Ed Gamma

Coronavirus Live Updates Archive from April 12-18

New report says many adjuncts make less than $3,500 per course and $25,000 per year

Practical advice for how colleges can responsibly reopen in the fall (opinion)

A response to an essay about why instructors should wash their hair (opinion)

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Back to Top