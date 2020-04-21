Title
Academic Minute: Segregation and the Suburbs
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Julian Hayter, associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond's Jepson School, says you don't have to look far in the past to see the ugly history of racism in the U.S. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
