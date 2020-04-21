Title
The Pulse Podcast: Josh Kamrath of Bongo
This episode of the Pulse podcast features a conversation with Josh Kamrath, CEO of Bongo, a video assessment solution focused on experiential learning and skill development. In the discussion with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Kamrath explains why Bongo is more than a videoconferencing tool and describes its structured assignment workflow.
