Academic Minute: Voting Based on Charisma
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Jessica Flanigan, associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond's Jepson School, explains why being likable is better than your policy choices for politicians. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
