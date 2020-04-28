Print

Academic Minute: Combating Parkinson’s Disease

By

Doug Lederman
April 28, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Nader Moniri, associate dean for research and professor in the department of pharmaceutical sciences, determines if a new approach to fighting Parkinson's disease would be helpful. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

