Academic Minute: Combating Parkinson’s Disease
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Nader Moniri, associate dean for research and professor in the department of pharmaceutical sciences, determines if a new approach to fighting Parkinson's disease would be helpful. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
