Title
Academic Minute: Gentrification and African American History
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Melanie Pavich, associate professor of interdisciplinary and historical studies, explores one community on the Georgia coast that is being taken over by gentrification. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Private polling offers another warning sign about college admissions season
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Study abroad field faces altered reality and unknowns about when regular programs can resume
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Columbia TAs who say they can't pay their rent due to COVID-19 launch work stoppage
How the pandemic might create better educational opportunities (opinion)
Advice for faculty to help them avoid burnout during the pandemic (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!