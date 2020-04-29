Print

Academic Minute: Gentrification and African American History

Doug Lederman
April 29, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Melanie Pavich, associate professor of interdisciplinary and historical studies, explores one community on the Georgia coast that is being taken over by gentrification. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

