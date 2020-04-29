Harvard Settles for $1.3M in Grant Fraud Case

Harvard University will pay more than $1.3 million to resolve allegations that a former faculty member overcharged grants from the National Institutes of Health and the Health Resources and Services Administration, the Justice Department announced. Harvard self-disclosed the case, involving Donna Spiegelman, a professor emerita of epidemiologic methods, in 2016. She allegedly overstated the time she and her team spent on statistical analyses in support of other faculty members' grants between 2009 and 2014, and on one grant for which she served as key personnel.

The Justice Department said Spiegelman and her team allegedly overcharged certain federal grants by well over $1 million. The Chan School of Public Health at Harvard did not “timely review” Spiegelman’s timekeeping to determine whether she and her team had overcharged grants, “despite questions being raised for several years about these timekeeping practices,” according to U.S. attorneys investigating the case. Harvard investigated the case on its own and has put additional safeguards in place to protect against future fraud, the office also said.

“As this resolution shows, this office will continue to examine whether colleges and universities, and their professors, are appropriately using government funding,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling in a statement. “Grant fraud wastes scarce government resources and limits the availability of funding for other research. We commend Harvard for itself disclosing the alleged overcharges at the School of Public Health and for taking steps to prevent future recurrences.”

Spiegelman, who is now a faculty member at Yale University, reportedly told The Boston Globe through her attorney that said Harvard didn't consult her before agreeing to a settlement and that she denied any wrongdoing. Michelle Williams, dean of the faculty at the Chan School, acknowledged the investigation in a statement, saying that the institution found irregularities in reporting about the grants in question.